Will Jemimah Rodrigues play in CWG 2022 final after suffering injury? India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gives update

Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 31 balls, including seven fours in the semi-final game against England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Injury update on Jemimah Rodrigues

One Indian cricketer who deserves all the applause for her performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be Jemimah Rodrigues. The young girl proved her importance to the team, especially in crucial games as she scored an unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 31 balls, including seven fours in the semi-final game against England.

However, despite a good knock, Rodrigues was seen sitting on the sideline and not fielding due to an injury. She was seen with a strap on her hand later. With the important clash against Australia on the line for the Gold medal, it will be to see if the batter will be fit enough to be included in the playing XI.

Speaking after the England match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave an update on Jemimah's injury and availability. Harmanpreet said, "Jemimah is a fighter, these things happen. She will be fine, she got a little strain on her hand but she will be fine."

This is surely good news for Indian fans who are expecting nothing less than a gold medal. Along with Jemimah, opener Smriti Mandhana has also been in good form as she had hammered 61 runs off 32 balls (eight fours and three sixes) against the host nation. 

Speaking after the game, Mandhana had said, "I was trying to remember the last-ball matches and hoped we would get over the line. We haven't done that well, so more than my fielding, I was hoping to get over the line this time.We have given a few overs but with matches like this, roles have to be changed. Deepti's overs in the middle were important. Rana was amazing bowling with only three fielders in the deep. That will be remembered for a long time. (On her form) I was batting well in the last 2-3 weeks, it was like I was 2-3 years back. I'm happy to have found the touch, hope to do it in the final too."

 

Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
