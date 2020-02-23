WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan dancing on desi Punjabi track with Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav at NCA

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

However, he is not alone as pacer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are also working on their fitness at the NCA.

Dhawan was forced off the field after hurting his left shoulder during the third and final ODI match between India and Australia on January 19.

In his attempts to save runs, dove to save an Aaron Finch shot and ended up landing uncomfortably on his left shoulder in the fifth over.

Meanwhile, Ahmed fractured his wrist during India A's tour of New Zealand.

Fitness workout sessions may become boring, however, the trio of Dhawan, Ahmed and Yadav got together to make those times more fun.

Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video of him having fun at the NCA training facility and dancing to some desi Punjabi songs.

"The Desi boysssss! Working out and dancing is a beautiful feeling. Makes it so much more fun! ???? Have a good weekend you all!,” Dhawan's captioned his post on IG.

