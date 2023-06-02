Watch: Sakshi insists MS Dhoni to leave IPL trophy and hug her after CSK's IPL 2023 final win over GT

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On May 29th, the Chennai Super Kings secured their fifth Indian Premier League trophy by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition. The fans at Narendra Modi Stadium were ecstatic as their beloved cricketer, MS Dhoni, lifted the trophy, making CSK the most successful team in the tournament's history. After the game, Dhoni put all rumors to rest by confirming his return for the next season, dispelling any notions of him leaving at the end of the IPL 2023 edition.

The players celebrated their title win with their families and friends, and fans were treated to some emotional moments that they will cherish forever. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva, cheered for CSK throughout the final game from the stands and then joined Dhoni on the pitch to celebrate their victory.

In an unseen video that surfaced on social media, Sakshi was seen asking Dhoni to leave the trophy and hug her.

Dhoni was standing close to the trophy when Sakshi called his name and insisted that the CSK legend hug her and Ziva. Dhoni slowly walked towards his wife and embraced her in a family hug. Fans loved this moment and cheered loudly, and the video has since gone viral on Twitter.

In addition to the Dhoni couple, Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba, as well as BJP MLA, captured the hearts of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jadeja, the all-rounder, secured a victory for CSK by accomplishing an impossible chase and then rushed towards Dhoni to celebrate the win. Following this, Jadeja's wife approached him at the boundary lines, and the couple shared a heartwarming embrace.

CSK's heroes this season, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ambati Rayudu, also celebrated their IPL final win with their partners. Gaikwad's soon-to-be wife, Utkarsha Pawar, who also plays professional cricket for the Maharashtra state team, was captured in a dressing room picture with her fiancé and Dhoni.

