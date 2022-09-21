Watch: Rohit Sharma gives a epic reaction to Steve Smith after taking a successful review against him

Rohit Sharma to Steve Smith

Team India's remaining two matches against Australia become do-or-die games after losing the first game by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. Cameron Green won the player of the match award courtesy of his 61-run knock from 30 balls, as the opener gave the visitors a perfect start.

READ: Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on October 7

During the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave an offbeat send-off to Australia's Steve Smith after taking a successful review against him in the first T20I in Mohali.

Australia were chasing 209 when pacer Umesh Yadav bowled a full delivery, right on the wide line, to Smith on the third ball of the 12th over. Smith shuffled to play a paddle but, surprised by the line, tried to nudge it to third-man at the last moment.

The ball took a meaty edge and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik caught it. Rohit was loud in his appeal and got livid when the umpire denied it. He took the review immediately and the third-umpire overturned the on-field call.

Thus, Smith's stay at the crease came to an end and while he walked back to the dugout, Rohit Sharma pointed and laughed at the batter.

Watch the video of Rohit Sharma's reaction to Steve Smith's wicket below:

Unfortunately for the hosts, they did not have much to rejoice even after accounting for the likes of Cameron Green and power-hitter Glenn Maxwell as Matthew Wade tormented the bowlers to take the match away from them.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Top 10 memes as India suffer 4-wicket defeat, Australia draw first blood

Wade single-handedly handled the Indian bowlers in the death overs as he played the finisher's role to perfection scoring an unbeaten 21-ball 45. He clobbered Harshal Patel for three sixes in the 18th and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three fours in the 19th over to take his team over the line.