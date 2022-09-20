Search icon
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Top 10 memes as India suffer 4-wicket defeat, Australia draw first blood

Team India suffered a four-wicket defeat against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali. The Men in Blue will now have to win both remaining matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Fans react with hilarious memes even as India lose 1st T20I against Australia

Team India's remaining two matches against Australia become do-or-die games after losing the first game by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. Cameron Green won the player of the match award courtesy of his 61-run knock from 30 balls, as the opener gave the visitors a perfect start. 

Matthew Wade played an unbeaten 45-run knock to record their biggest-ever chase against India in the shortest format. Earlier, Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten 71-run knock, KL Rahul recorded a half-century, and Suryakumar Yadav smashed 46 runs. 

The Men in Blue scored 208/6 in their respective 20 overs, but another disappointing show from the Indian bowlers, something which has been India's Achilles heel in recent matches. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar again conceded 16 runs in the 19th over, as the Indian pacer's struggles in the death overs continued. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to be back in the second match, the Men in Blue will have to up the ante in the remaining games to turn it around. 

Check how fans reacted to India's 4 four-wicket loss against Australia:

Rohit Sharma also conceded that his side did not bowl well, It was a similar problem with the Indian bowlers during the Asia Cup 2022. 

The attention now switches to the second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday, September 23. 

