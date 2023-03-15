Watch: Robin Uthappa smashes Mohammad Hafeez for three sixes in an over during LLC match

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa showcased his exceptional skills during the ongoing League Cricket Masters tournament in Qatar. Playing for the Indian Maharajas, Uthappa played a pivotal role in their victory against the Asia Lions, leading his team to a resounding 10-wicket win.

Despite announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September 2022, Uthappa proved that he still has what it takes to dominate the field. In a match against the Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on March 14, Uthappa was particularly brutal on Mohammad Hafeez.

During the ninth over of the Maharajas' run-chase, Uthappa took full advantage of Hafeez's short bowling and smashed three consecutive sixes over the mid-wicket boundary. Not content with just three sixes, Uthappa followed it up with a four and a single, helping the Maharajas collect an impressive 23 runs off that over.

Maharajas, led by captain Gautam Gambhir, achieved a comfortable victory by chasing down the target of 158 runs in just 12.3 overs. The team's success was largely due to the outstanding performance of Robin Uthappa, who scored an unbeaten 88 runs in just 39 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes.

The Lions had set a challenging target thanks to the contributions of Upul Tharanga, who scored 69 runs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, who added 32 runs, and Abdul Razzaq, who remained unbeaten on 27 runs. However, the Maharajas' batting lineup proved to be too strong for the Lions, with Uthappa and Gambhir leading the charge.

