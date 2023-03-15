Viral video: Ashwin, Jadeja recreate Akshay's ‘ek tera, ek mera’ scene after winning Player of the Series award, watch

Image Source: Instagram/@rashwin99

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has come to a close, with the hosts emerging victorious for the fourth consecutive time. Although the hosts won the first two Tests, they suffered a setback in the third, losing by nine wickets. However, the series ended with a draw in the fourth Test. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match, while Indian all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were awarded the Player of the Series.

In a moment of celebration, the Indian duo recreated a scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Deewane Huye Pagal’ after sharing the award. The scene was recreated in the Indian dressing room, with Ravindra Jadeja taking on the role of Akshay Kumar. The video has since gone viral on social media, with Ashwin’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals even sharing it.

Watch:

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav expressed their amusement by dropping laughing emoticons in the comments section of a video. The video was a fun-filled one that caught the attention of former India coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri. He commented on the video, describing the duo as a "deadly combo."

The Border Gavaskar Trophy was a thrilling series that saw India emerge victorious with a 2-1 win. The performances of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in securing this victory. Ashwin, with 25 wickets, was the highest wicket-taker of the series, while Jadeja was a close second with 22 wickets.

During the post-match presentation, the two all-rounders spoke highly of each other's contributions. Jadeja praised Ashwin for his guidance and support, saying, "It feels good bowling with him. He is always passing on valuable information, such as what field to have and how to bowl to a particular batsman."

Ashwin, in turn, acknowledged Jadeja's role in their success and the strong bond they share. "It has been a great journey. We started a long time ago, and we wouldn't be as lethal without each other. Ravindra gives me the freedom to be creative with the ball, and I credit him for that," he said.

READ| WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians seal playoff berth with big win over Gujarat Giants