Watch: Rishabh Pant’s reunion with team India ahead of final T20I clash against Afghanistan

The Indian cricket team is currently in Bengaluru ahead of the third T20I encounter against Afghanistan on Wednesday and they had a special visitor during their practice session.

The Indian cricket team, gearing up for the upcoming third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, received a boost during their practice session with the presence of Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper batter, on the path to recovery from injuries sustained in a 2022 accident, is undergoing rehabilitation at BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Videos on social media captured Pant's lively interaction with Virat Kohli and a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma during the practice session.

In a promising display of improved fitness and match readiness, Pant spent around 20 minutes batting at the Chinnaswamy nets before his teammates joined the practice. Clad in black shorts and a T-shirt, he faced throwdowns from NCA staff, showcasing drives on the off-side and skillful nudges to the on-side. After a brief exchange with side-arm specialist Raghu, Pant met other team members, including Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh.

Rishabh Pant having fun chat with Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy stadium



Continuing his recovery from a car accident in late 2022, Pant aims for a return to action during the IPL 2024, where he is named as the captain of Delhi Capitals. His last appearance for India was in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022. The optimism surrounding Pant's comeback was echoed by Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, who expressed confidence in Pant's readiness for the upcoming IPL season.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) felicitated the Cooch Behar Trophy U19 team members on Tuesday with India head coach Rahul Dravid meeting the budding players. Karnataka won the event on Monday by virtue of their first-innings lead over Mumbai.