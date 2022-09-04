Search icon
Watch: Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka indulge in a verbal spat during match between Afghanistan-Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets as Bhanuka Rajapaksha played game-changing innings of 31 runs in 14 deliveries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

Rashid Khan and Dhanushka Gunathilaka

Sri Lanka pulled off a major upset, beating Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the Super 4 opener. With that, Dasun Shanaka & Co also avenged their humiliating loss in the Asia Cup 2022 opener. Rahmatullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan post 175/5 but impactful innings from Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped them chase the target with 5 balls to spare.

But, during the later stages of the Sri Lankan innings, Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka were involved in a heated argument during Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash in the Super Fours leg of the  Asia Cup 2022. The Sri Lanka batter hit Khan for a boundary following which the Afghanistan bowler was seen saying something to the batter. Rashid Khan dismissed Gunathalika in the same over later.

Watch the video of the heated exchange below.

However, Rashid bowled the left-hander two balls later to reply to the argument they had and had the last laugh. 

In the end, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31) and Wanindu Hasaranga’s (16) brilliant power-hitting helped Sri Lanka clinch the victory. Earlier, captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan is happy to bat first and put up a tough target for Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash. While Sri Lanka is unchanged, Afghanistan have made one change.

