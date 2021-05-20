Watch: Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh's dance on 'Billo Rani' goes VIRAL

Team India and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh has taken the internet and the fans on social media by storm yet again, with another dance video. Prachi shared another Instagram reel dancing on the song 'Billo Rani' from the film 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal'.

Prachi could be seen doing her favourite belly dancing match the steps with every beat of the song. As soon as the TV serial 'Udaan' actress posted the video on Instagram, it received several likes and fans started sharing on social media.

Shaw sparked dating rumours with actress Prachi Singh before and during the 2020 season of the IPL when both of them commented and replied to each other's posts on Instagram. While Prachi even shared his pictures on her stories for special wishes.

During this year too, Prachi has posted stories on Instagram whenever Shaw played well and scored runs for the Capitals. Following his smashing form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored heaps of runs for the men in blue which gave Prachi many chances this year to praise the 21-year old.

Now, after the IPL has been suspended Prachi herself has taken the fans' attention after keeps posting her dance videos o on Instagram. She also keeps the fans entertained by regularly posting her workout videos as well.