Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Khan, Saud Shakeel clash ahead of PAK vs AUS tests, video goes viral

Ahead of Pakistan's tour game against Australia Prime Minister's XI, senior wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and young batter Saud Shakeel were seen arguing with each other during their stint at the nets in Canberra.

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated Australia Tests, the Pakistan Test side has found itself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. A viral video capturing a heated argument between senior wicketkeeper and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel during a training session in Canberra has surfaced, casting a shadow on the team's optimism under the new captaincy of Shan Masood.

The video shows Sarfaraz Ahmed, decked out in his kit, engaging in a verbal exchange with Saud Shakeel, who patiently awaits his turn in the nets. The discussion takes a heated turn, with both players expressing their views vehemently. The exact cause of the disagreement remains unclear, but it seems to revolve around a dispute overturns in the nets.

"How long will I continue to be of use to you?" questioned Shakeel to Sarfaraz, as reported by Cricket Pakistan. In response, Sarfaraz retorted, "You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to."

Seems like saud is still angry that he was benched for 33 games by sarfaraz



and this is not the way to behave with youngster man so unfortunate

Despite this clash, both Sarfaraz and Saud are anticipated to play pivotal roles in Pakistan's challenging Test series against Australia. This incident follows another quirky episode involving the duo during an intra-squad match before their departure to Australia. Sarfaraz Ahmed playfully attempted to time out Saud Shakeel, who was taking an unusually long time to approach the batting crease. The light-hearted appeal resulted in a humorous sprint by Shakeel, ultimately declared not out by the umpire, much to the delight of the Pakistani players.

Currently training at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Pakistan is gearing up for a 4-day tour game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI, commencing on December 6. Captain Shan Masood, addressing the press on Tuesday, emphasized the crucial roles of senior batters Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team prepares to face the World Test Champions.