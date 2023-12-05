Headlines

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM, announces Congress

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

Get the best deals on cotton towel set on Amazon

Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Khan, Saud Shakeel clash ahead of PAK vs AUS tests, video goes viral

Kalki Koechlin deletes Twitter, says there is 'justification' of atrocities on Palestinian kids, Israeli women there

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

5 tips to lose hip fat quickly

Indian bowlers to take most wickets in a T20I bilateral series

8 superfoods to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Animal, Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals one similarity between cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Khan, Saud Shakeel clash ahead of PAK vs AUS tests, video goes viral

Ahead of Pakistan's tour game against Australia Prime Minister's XI, senior wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and young batter Saud Shakeel were seen arguing with each other during their stint at the nets in Canberra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated Australia Tests, the Pakistan Test side has found itself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. A viral video capturing a heated argument between senior wicketkeeper and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel during a training session in Canberra has surfaced, casting a shadow on the team's optimism under the new captaincy of Shan Masood.

The video shows Sarfaraz Ahmed, decked out in his kit, engaging in a verbal exchange with Saud Shakeel, who patiently awaits his turn in the nets. The discussion takes a heated turn, with both players expressing their views vehemently. The exact cause of the disagreement remains unclear, but it seems to revolve around a dispute overturns in the nets.

"How long will I continue to be of use to you?" questioned Shakeel to Sarfaraz, as reported by Cricket Pakistan. In response, Sarfaraz retorted, "You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to."

Despite this clash, both Sarfaraz and Saud are anticipated to play pivotal roles in Pakistan's challenging Test series against Australia. This incident follows another quirky episode involving the duo during an intra-squad match before their departure to Australia. Sarfaraz Ahmed playfully attempted to time out Saud Shakeel, who was taking an unusually long time to approach the batting crease. The light-hearted appeal resulted in a humorous sprint by Shakeel, ultimately declared not out by the umpire, much to the delight of the Pakistani players.

Currently training at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Pakistan is gearing up for a 4-day tour game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI, commencing on December 6. Captain Shan Masood, addressing the press on Tuesday, emphasized the crucial roles of senior batters Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team prepares to face the World Test Champions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who rejected both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal role and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur part; then gave three big flops

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Meet Akshata Krishnamurthy, first Indian woman to operate rover on Mars

Bobby Deol's transformation for Animal: Here's how he achieved bulked-up body

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE