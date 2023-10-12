Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

Ahmedabad, known for its warm and welcoming nature, extended a gracious reception to the team upon their arrival.

After making history by successfully chasing down 345 runs against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team has now arrived in Ahmedabad via Hyderabad for their highly anticipated match against India on Saturday. Just like in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad also warmly welcomed the Pakistan team, ensuring they felt appreciated and valued.

In addition to the exceptional hospitality they received at their hotel in Hyderabad, the cabin crew on their flight to Ahmedabad further celebrated their extraordinary achievement by presenting them with a delightful celebratory cake.

Ahmedabad, known for its warm and welcoming nature, extended a gracious reception to the team upon their arrival. As the players stepped foot in the hotel, they were greeted with a mesmerizing shower of flower petals, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional dhols. To add to the grandeur, the players were also presented with traditional scarves, and they entered amidst the captivating performance of dancers, who were there to express their heartfelt welcome.

Watch:

Pakistan has not been performing at their peak, but they have still managed to secure two wins in their last two matches. However, in their second match against Sri Lanka, their bowlers were thoroughly outplayed as Sri Lanka posted a massive total of 344 runs. Pakistan had a mediocre start, losing both Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam early on. However, they were able to regain control of the chase thanks to a match-winning partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan.

On the other hand, India enters this match with a dominant performance against both Australia and Afghanistan in their previous matches. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which boasts an impressive capacity of 132,000 spectators. The stadium is expected to be filled to the brim, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the game.

