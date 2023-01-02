Watch: Old video of Virat Kohli explaining Yo-Yo Test to PM Modi resurfaces again

Virat Kohli, PM Modi

In the latest board meeting of BCCI on January 1 Sunday, some groundbreaking rules were reintroduced as the Indian team gears up for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

The Yo-Yo Test will be reintroduced alongside the Dexa scan which will both be compulsory for players to get selected for the side.

Earlier, the Yo-To Test was an important method of selection under Virat Kohli's captaincy, but the same was discontinued due to Covid.

More recently, once the Yo-Yo Test was reintroduced, a video went viral on social media, wherein, Kohli could be seen explaining the importance of the aforementioned Test to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While interacting with PM Modi in the Fit India Dialogue, Kohli stated that the test was very important since India's fitness standards are very low compared to other cricketers.

When Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of fitness and Yo-Yo Test in daily lives.

"This Test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement," Kohli could be heard saying in the video.

"I’m the one who goes to run first and this is the condition that if I fail that I am also not available for selection. It is important to set that culture and it will lead to improvement in overall fitness levels," he added.

Many Indian players had also failed to clear the Yo-Yo Test, including Ambati Rayudu in 2019. With many questions arising on the fielding and general fitness of the Indian team, hopefully, the new selection committee will pick the best possible squad and groom them before the World Cup.