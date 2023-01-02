Search icon
IND vs SL 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Team India vs Sri Lanka T20I live in India

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Here's all you need to know about Team India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, from playing XI, live streaming and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

IND vs SL 1st T20I live streaming

Team India is all set to kick start their road for ODI World Cup 2023 at home as they host Sri Lanka in the subcontinent. The two nations will play three T20Is, followed by three ODIs. Rohit Sharma is injured currently and thus Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue. 

Dasun Shanaka's men won the Asia Cup 2022 but faced the humiliation of exiting the T20 World Cup before reaching the Super 12 stage. Team India on the other hand had a mixed year, as they won multiple bilateral series but exited the Asia Cup early, and bowed out of the World Cup in the semifinal stage losing to England by 10 wickets. 

Many senior players of the Indian side have been rested for the T20I series, while the seniors will return for the ODI leg. Both sides will be expected to put forward their best foot and it should be an entertaining affair at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. 

READ| IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in Mumbai

Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, January 3.

 

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

READ| Rishabh Pant health update: Team India ace shifted from ICU to private suite amid infection scare

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Tuesday. 

 

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live on TV in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. 

READ| Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant likely to miss IPL 2023 after suffering car crash: Report

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. 

