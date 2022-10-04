Search icon
Watch: MS Dhoni gets old 2011 haircut, roots for Team India to win T20 World Cup 2022

MS Dhoni gets himself a makeover, brings back the haircut of 2011 World Cup, and urges Team India to win T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

MS Dhoni gets old 2011 haircut back

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has gotten himself a makeover, and he has decided to get back his old haircut from the year 2011 when Team India last won the ODI World Cup 2011. As part of a promotional ad campaign for Oreo, Dhoni took part in a commercial wherein he can be seen asking his hairstylist to give him the look which he had in 2011. 

This comes a week after Dhoni had earlier announced that he will be going live to share with his fans some 'exciting news' which ended up being the relaunch of Oreo biscuits in India. 

During the live press conference, Dhoni pointed out the fact that Oreo had originally launched in India in 2011 and the Men in Blue would go on to win the ODI World Cup that year. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman himself played a sublime knock in the final against Sri Lanka. 

During his latest ad shoot, MSD again repeated the same words that Oreo launched in 2011 in India, and then the Indian team won the World Cup. He can then be seen talking to his hair stylist, as he roots for Rohit Sharma and Co to win the T20 World Cup 2022, with Oreo being relaunched again this year.

The 37-year-old has had many iconic hairstyles down the years, from his long hairdo during the 2007 T20 World Cup days, to the short haircut for ODI World Cup 2011, which he can be seen sporting in the latest ad shoot. Shortly after the World Cup, he had gone bald. 

He even posed with the World Cup Trophy in his bald look. Nonetheless, with his latest efforts to change his haircut, the legendary batsman from Ranchi is hoping to be the lucky mascot for Team India. 

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the third T20I on Tuesday, after which they will travel to Australia to play a couple of warmup games before opening their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. 

