Fans react as Gautam Gambhir posts video with his dog 'Oreo' after MS Dhoni's campaign with the same name

Gautam Gambhir posted a video of his dog 'Oreo' on his Instagram and fans are now watching this video by linking it to Dhoni's advertisement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captains of the Indian team, recently came live on social media. After this, the fans thought that Mahi was going to announce something big. But during the live, he was seen advertising a biscuit company Oreo Biscuits regarding the T20 World Cup. Dhoni also gave a credit of the 2011 World Cup on Facebook Live to Oreo. 

In the promotion, MS Dhoni stated that the launch of the biscuit in the year 2011 was lucky for the team as India won their 2nd World Cup in the same year.

Just a day after Dhoni endorsed the biscuit, Gautam Gambhir posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing with his dogs and children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

However, few fans of MS Dhoni on social media spotted that in his post, Gambhir is referring to his dog as Oreo and tried to create an unnecessary rift between him and Dhoni.

It’s a well known fact that Gautam Gambhir is not a big fan of MS Dhoni. Gambhir is upset by the fact that Dhoni gets all the credit for the 2011 World Cup, saying that one person should not get the credit for what was achieved due to a team effort. 

