India to win T20 World Cup 2022? MS Dhoni highlights Oreo's lucky connection with Team India, watch

MS Dhoni revealed intriguing fact about Oreo's connection with Team India

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one mysterious character. Ever since he announced that he will go live on Sunday, September 25 to share some 'exciting news' with his fans, there was a lot of speculation regarding his future.

While it has been more than 2 years since the legendary cricketer retired from international cricket but he is still going strong domestically for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading them in the IPL.

Many wondered whether 'Thala' Dhoni would announce his retirement, but there was no such thing. Instead, he attended the live session to relaunch Oreo cookies in India. While the build-up and the following reveal left many fans on Twitter bemused, the 37-year-old actually pointed out an intriguing fact behind Oreo's connection with the Indian team.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman revealed how Oreo was first launched in India in 2011, and the Men in Blue would go on to win the World Cup in the same year. He then talked about the 'connection' of Oreo being relaunched again, and about India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"Oreo launched in India for the first time in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011 and now this year in 2022 T20 World Cup and Oreo launched in India once again, so you understand the connection," stated Dhoni during the press conference.

Team India meanwhile will continue to build steam ahead of the World Cup as they face off against the defending champs Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing series in Hyderabad with both teams currently level at 1-1.