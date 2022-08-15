Watch: Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of chucking after getting out in The Hundred

Marcus Stoinis and Mohammad Hasnain

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has sparked fury after seemingly accusing Pakistan paceman Muhammad Hasnain of having an illegal bowling action during the Southern Brave’s seven-wicket loss to the Oval Invincibles.

Stoinis top-scored for the Brave on Sunday evening, dismissed by Hasnain for 37 (27) after sharing a 55-run partnership with captain James Vince for the second wicket.

Stoinis was furious after being dismissed for a 27-ball 37 when Hasnain bowled a bouncer, and Stonis was done for the pace as he tried to smack one in the mid-wicket area instead gifting a catch to the mid-off fielder. While returning back to the pavilion, Stonis was spotted seemingly imitating Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one, and many fans are terming it as a disgraceful incident, considering that the 22-year-old had to work hard on his action.

Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr August 14, 2022

In February, Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action after a Big Bash League umpire reported him during the Sydney Thunder’s victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

Hasnain underwent biomechanics tests in late January, with the findings from the Lahore University of Management Sciences confirming his action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.