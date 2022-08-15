Search icon
Hardik Panyda, Virat Kohli and other cricketers extend their wishes on Independence day

As India celebrates its 75th Independence day, here's a look at how current and former cricketers reacted on social media on this occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

Hardik Pandya

India is celebrating Independence Day today. The occasion is special because it’s the 75th year of independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to change their profile picture to a ‘Tiranga’; an initiative to unite the people of the country in a drive to honour the tricolor. Meanwhile, reactions are pouring in on social media.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity came up to extend best wishes on 15th August 2022. While several former and current Indian players posted heart-warming messages on the social space, former international cricketers like Darren Sammy and Lisa Sthalekar also wished the people of India.

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

 

