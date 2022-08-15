Hardik Panyda, Virat Kohli and other cricketers extend their wishes on Independence day

Hardik Pandya

India is celebrating Independence Day today. The occasion is special because it’s the 75th year of independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to change their profile picture to a ‘Tiranga’; an initiative to unite the people of the country in a drive to honour the tricolor. Meanwhile, reactions are pouring in on social media.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity came up to extend best wishes on 15th August 2022. While several former and current Indian players posted heart-warming messages on the social space, former international cricketers like Darren Sammy and Lisa Sthalekar also wished the people of India.

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा

हम बुलबुलें हैं इस की ये गुलसिताँ हमारा!



Happy Independence day to my fellow Indians all around the world #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jaaMV4hq1X August 15, 2022

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.