Cricket

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

KL Rahul sweats hard in gym before leading IND ODI squad in the upcoming India tour of South Africa starting from December 10 onwards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Indian cricket stalwart KL Rahul is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Sharing his rigorous workout routine on Instagram, Rahul showcased his commitment to fitness, engaging in heavy lifting and intense exercises.

Although not part of the T20 squad for the IND vs SA series, Rahul is set to lead India in the ODI fixtures and will feature in the Test series. The month-long tour, commencing on December 10, holds significant importance as Team India aims to fine-tune its skills ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled in the United States and West Indies next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

While Rahul acknowledges the challenges of becoming the world's best T20I team and facing South African pacers on their home turf, he exudes confidence in India's ability to triumph in South Africa. Despite being absent from the T20 squad, Rahul participated in a promotional video for the upcoming series.

Having showcased prolific form in the recently concluded World Cup, where he amassed over 400 runs, including a significant contribution in the final, KL Rahul is poised to continue his stellar batting performance in the India tour of South Africa. As he leads the visitors in the ODI series, the right-handed batter remains a key player to watch in the upcoming challenges on South African soil.

