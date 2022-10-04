Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Fans chant 'Happy birthday' to Rishabh Pant in the packed stadium during 3rd T20I

Rishabh Pant, who turns 25 today is part of India's playing XI in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa and fans in the stadium wished him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Watch: Fans chant 'Happy birthday' to Rishabh Pant in the packed stadium during 3rd T20I
Rishabh Pant

India is playing the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Holkar Stadium, Indore. After winning the first two games, the Indian team already has a series in its pocket and because of that, they made three changes in their playing XI from the previous game in order to test its bench strength.

READ: Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Rohit Sharma reveals the reason

Rishabh Pant, who hasn't gotten much of a chance to bat in this series is expected to open the innings today with skipper Rohit Sharma. 

Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today and fans in the packed Holker Stadium wished him on this occasion by chanting his name during the match. Watch the video below.

Coming to the match, South African team has gotten off to a brilliant start after losing the early wicket of their skipper Temba Bavuma for 3. As we type, South Africa has scored 160 runs after 15 overs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.