Watch: Fans chant 'Happy birthday' to Rishabh Pant in the packed stadium during 3rd T20I

Rishabh Pant

India is playing the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Holkar Stadium, Indore. After winning the first two games, the Indian team already has a series in its pocket and because of that, they made three changes in their playing XI from the previous game in order to test its bench strength.

Rishabh Pant, who hasn't gotten much of a chance to bat in this series is expected to open the innings today with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today and fans in the packed Holker Stadium wished him on this occasion by chanting his name during the match. Watch the video below.

Coming to the match, South African team has gotten off to a brilliant start after losing the early wicket of their skipper Temba Bavuma for 3. As we type, South Africa has scored 160 runs after 15 overs.