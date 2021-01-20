Watch: Australian fan shouts 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after India beat Australia at Gabba

India's historic and odds-defying victory at the Gabba Test and sealing the series by 2-1 has not just brought a cheer amongst Indian cricket fans, but the Australian fans have also been left impressed by the grit and determination of this deflated Indian team, who were down but not out.

An Australian fan, dressed in Australia's gold World Cup jersey was heard shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' after team India defeated Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the video, the said fan was leading the sloganeering, as he was followed by Indian fans singing in a chorus after his chants. The vido which was taken on Day 5 of the Gabba Test, showed the lone Australian fan shouting at the top of his voice, as Indian fans were singing the slogans for the whole day.

India's miraculous comeback after a humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval in the day-night Test, has taken the cricketing world by storm as without three of their main players and six players getting injured during the series, but still India were able to pull-off a win against the Aussies at their fortress - 'Gabbatoire'.