'Brisbane ka naam Pant Nagar'? Sehwag suggests name change of the city after Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, the 23-year old wicketkeeper batsman who missed out in the first Test at Adelaide, has been in smashing form with the bat especially in the last two Tests. Pant almost won the game for his side as he played a whirlwind innings of 97 runs, and completed what he left at the SCG, in Brisbane as his unbeaten 89 helped India achive the 328-run target and breach the fortress of the Australians.

Pant, hit 9 fours and a six in his 138-ball knock as he hit the winning runs off Josh Hazlewood, when they required three runs for victory.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, took to Twitter to suggest that Brisbane could be named 'Pant Nagar' after the left-hander's heroics at the Gabba. With a picture of UP Chief Minister, Mr Yogi Adityanath in the post, Sehwag wrote, "Kyun nahin, @RishabhPant17. This series win is the kind of victory which one doesn’t get to see in generations . Nothing else matters. Is jeet ki khushi saalon tak manayi jaani chahiye . 19 January Fateh . Jai Bharat."

Kyun nahin, @RishabhPant17 . This series win is the kind of victory which one doesn’t get to see in generations . Nothing else matters. Is jeet ki khushi saalon tak manayi jaani chahiye . 19 January Fateh . Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZuIhpI6OJS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Chasing 324 runs on the final day, India coasted along through Shubman Gill's aggressive 91-run knock. After which Cheteshwar Pujara's patience tired the Australian bowlers out. Following Ajinkya Rahane's wicket Rishabh Pant took over and played a responsible innings and saw his side home, giving India a massive win in Brisbane and thereby taking the series 2-1.