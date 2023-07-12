Headlines

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, 'this mandate against Narendra Modi'

President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

technology

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Sunak and Albanese met during the 2023 Vilnius NATO Summit on Wednesday and turned the occasion into a sporting contest.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ashes 2023 reached new heights of excitement when the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, engaged in a friendly banter with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Tuesday, July 11. Sunak further fueled the cricket rivalry by reminding Albanese of the infamous sandpaper gate scandal that occurred five years ago.

Sunak and Albanese met during the 2023 Vilnius NATO Summit on Wednesday and turned the occasion into a sporting contest. First, the Australian PM presented Sunak with a photo showing Australia leading the Ashes 2023 by 2-1. In response, Sunak shared a picture of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes celebrating a comeback win at the Headingley Test.

Albanese then took the contest to the next level by teasing Sunak with a picture of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal by Alex Carey in the Lords Test. He jokingly said, "I was going to be really proactive." Sunak, in a light-hearted manner, reminded Albanese of Australia's involvement in the infamous sandpaper gate scandal in 2018, saying, "I'm sorry I didn't bring my sandpaper with me."

Watch: 

The English media and fans felt cheated by Bairstow's dismissal in Lords. Many former cricketers raised concerns about the rules and the spirit of cricket, criticizing the Australian cricket team for not withdrawing their decision.

Sunak also expressed his agreement with Ben Stokes, who stated that he wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did. Mr. Sunak's official spokesman had previously stated this after the incident, highlighting the break between overs when the English wicketkeeper left his mark to join Ben Stokes at the other end.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, both Australia and England are giving their best to make this one of the most talked-about Ashes series. With a 2-1 lead, Australia remains the favorite to clinch the famous trophy. However, England will enter the fourth Test match in Manchester, commencing on July 19, with a renewed sense of motivation following their triumphant victory at Headingly. 

READ| India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE