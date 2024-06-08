T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian rapper Drake places huge bet on India to beat Pakistan in New York

Renowned Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, has placed a significant bet of INR 5.4 crore on Team India to emerge victorious against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash. The match is set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

This upcoming encounter between India and Pakistan will mark the ninth time the two teams have faced each other in the history of the T20 World Cup. In their previous eight meetings, India has emerged victorious on seven occasions, with Pakistan securing a single win in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

India is widely considered the favorites to win this intense showdown, given their dominant track record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Drake's decision to place a bet on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reflects their strong performance history against their Pakistani counterparts.

The popular betting platform, Stake, confirmed Drake's participation in the high-stakes betting for the India-Pakistan clash through their Instagram handle.

India and Pakistan had contrasting results in their opening matches of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue started their campaign with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland, chasing down a modest target of 97 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against the USA in a thrilling Super Over. After the co-hosts matched Pakistan's score of 159 runs in 20 overs, they took the match into a Super Over, ultimately securing a surprising win.

