PPF account: How to open SBI Public Provident Fund account online, check step by step process

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

'Running his thumb nail over…': Haris Rauf accused of ball tampering during PAK vs USA T20 World Cup match

From luxurious villas to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant

NEET UG Results 2024: Congress demands SC-monitored probe into exam 'irregularities'

Delhi weather update: Capital to witness light rain, dust storm today, check full prediction for next few days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

'Running his thumb nail over…': Haris Rauf accused of ball tampering during PAK vs USA T20 World Cup match

From luxurious villas to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant

6 healthy substitutes for mayonnaise

World's heaviest cricketers, it's not Inzamam-ul-Haq

Warning signs and symptoms of brain tumor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

Sharmin Segal says her DMs are filled with love for her performance in Heeramandi: 'I was prepared for reactions...'

Bad Cop trailer: Anurag Kashyap's sinister gangster Kazbe is up against Gulshan Devaiah's twins - cop Karan, thief Arjun

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PPF account: How to open SBI Public Provident Fund account online, check step by step process

The PPF is a government-backed investment scheme that offers attractive interest rates and safe returns

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

PPF account: How to open SBI Public Provident Fund account online, check step by step process
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most preferred retirement savings funds among the working class in India is the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Its popularity can be attributed to its long-term investment horizon, the power of compounding, and the income tax exemptions available.

The PPF is a government-backed investment scheme that offers attractive interest rates and safe returns. Notably, these returns are fully exempt from tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

For 2024, the PPF account interest rate across all post offices and banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), is set at 7.1 per cent per annum.

Eligibility for opening a PPF Account

Any Indian citizen can open a PPF account. Parents can also open accounts on behalf of their minor children. However, Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) are not eligible to open PPF accounts. Additionally, an individual can only hold one PPF account, unless a second one is opened in the name of a minor.

How to Open a PPF Account in SBI Online

1. Visit the SBI portal and log in with your credentials.
2. Navigate to ‘Deposits & Investment’ and select ‘Public Provident Fund (PPF)’.
3. Click on ‘PPF Account Opening (Without Visiting Branch)’.
4. Accept the terms and click ‘Proceed’.
5. Your account details will be pre-filled. Enter the deposit amount, nominee details, and select the declarations before submitting.
6. Make the initial deposit through any online mode.
7. Your PPF account will be created, and the account number will be displayed. PPF account statements can be accessed via internet banking.
8. Visit the branch with the PPF receipt, KYC documents, and a photograph within 30 days to complete the account opening process.

Required Documents

- PPF account opening form
- Passport size photo
- Address proof
- Nomination form
- PAN card

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Big trouble for India ahead of clash against Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'biggest stock market scam' after market crashed on election result date, seeks probe

Bengaluru woman alleges auto driver spat on her, internet reacts

Watch: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal makes first appearance with newborn daughter, take her home from hospital

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA initiates govt formation, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement