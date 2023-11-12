Headlines

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi considered for roles in PCB, Pakistan National Team after World Cup

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

7 foods that reduce inflammation

9 high-protein foods for weight loss

7 Korean skincare hacks for glass skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

HomeCricket

Cricket

Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi considered for roles in PCB, Pakistan National Team after World Cup

Former cricketers Waqar Younis, Aqib Javed and Shahid Afridi are under consideration for important posts in the Pakistan Board and team set-up after the World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former cricketers Waqar Younis, Aqib Javed, and Shahid Afridi are being considered for significant roles within the Pakistan Board and team structure following the World Cup. Additionally, the names of Younis Khan and Azhar Ali are also in discussion for a new setup that will be established after the interim arrangement ends. The Zaka Ashraf-led 12-member committee overseeing the PCB has been granted a three-month extension until February next year.

An insider from the PCB shared that key positions, such as chief selector, Director of cricket, and coaching staff for the national team, will soon be open for appointments. Zaka Ashraf, leading the cricket management committee, has already begun talks about potential plans and appointments for the future post-World Cup, especially with the Pakistan squad's upcoming tours to Australia and New Zealand. The source said that even the name of Shoaib Malik was under consideration for either captain or coach of the national T20 side. Decisions regarding this will be made post evaluations of team performance at the Asia Cup and the World Cup, following consultations with former players

The consideration for the national T20 side's leadership or coaching role includes Shoaib Malik's name. Decisions regarding this will be made post evaluations of team performance at the Asia Cup and the World Cup, following consultations with former players. Waqar has previously served as Pakistan's head coach, while Aqib and Younis have had coaching roles with the team. Babar has faced criticism for his captaincy, leadership, and batting form in the World Cup, though he's defended himself.

Former cricket greats Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi criticized Babar Azam's recent comments made at a press conference. They advised Babar to focus on his on-field performance rather than engaging in verbal exchanges.

Both Afridi and Akram emphasized that Babar should concentrate on delivering strong performances, stating that a player's actions on the field hold more weight than any verbal responses. Afridi highlighted the importance of silencing critics through excellent play, while Akram aid that Babar must understand that, "If you do well, everything goes fine. But if you don’t, then you have to be answerable to people and in the media."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE