Cricket

Waqar Younis apologises for 'namaz in front of Hindus special' remark after facing backlash

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

After saying 'Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash in front of Hindus was special,' former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) apologised for his comment.

The former Pakistan pacer issued an apology through his official Twitter account and said it was not intended at all and added that sports unite people regardless of race, colour, or religion. 

He tweeted, "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

The controversy irrupted after Waqar, while talking to a Pakistani news channel, said that the manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing.

He had added, "The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashallah, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me." 

As for the clash, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as they helped their team thrash India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) did not give any chance to Indian bowlers as they dominated the proceedings and chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket. 

