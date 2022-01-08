Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh to play for India yet again, HERE's how

"Like true Kings, they will come, they will see and they will conquer," Ravi Shastri, commissioner of Howzat Legends League Cricket had said and surely the Indian line-up looks like that.

Featuring plenty of ex-cricketers familiar to many, explosive batter Virender Sehwag, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and spin ace Harbhajan Singh will be among the players representing - India Maharajas - in the tournament which takes place in Oman later this month.

Talking about the Indian setup, Shastri had said, "The cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take part in the battle against the other two top teams from Asia, and the rest of the world."

While the India Maharajas team consists of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari; Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny have been recently added to the line-up.

Shastri had said, "Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny’s contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in the league as well."

Howzat Legends League Cricket:

The first season will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricketing nations. Beginning on January 20 in Muscat, the tournament will feature three teams representing India, Asia, and the rest of the world.

The Asia team – known as the Asian Lions – features Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan. Younis Khan is being replaced by Kamran Akmal.

"It will be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, and Bhajji play against Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, and Shoaib Akhtar. This will be a blast from the past for the fans," Shastri added.