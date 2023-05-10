Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: A comparison of two modern-day white-ball greats after 100 ODIs

Babar Azam (L), Virat Kohli

On Sunday, May 7th, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, played his 100th ODI match against New Zealand. Despite a disappointing performance from both Babar and the Pakistan team, as they lost the match and Babar was out after scoring just one run, there were still reasons to celebrate. Pakistan had won the series 4-1, and Babar had achieved a significant milestone, becoming the player with the most runs after 100 ODIs, with a lead of 281 runs over the second player on the list, Hashim Amla.

Babar's achievements in the format are impressive, with the highest aggregate, best average, and fastest to the 5000-run mark. In the previous game, he scored 107 runs, his 18th ODI hundred, setting another record. It's safe to say that Babar is unmatched at this point in his career.

However, when looking at overall statistics in the format, there's no one anywhere near former India captain Virat Kohli, among active players. With an average of 57, a strike rate of 93, and close to 13000 runs, including 46 centuries and 65 fifties, Kohli is a modern great in the format.

But how does Kohli fare when compared to Babar after 100 ODIs? Let's take a closer look.

When comparing the statistics of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, it is clear that both players have impressive records. Kohli has played 97 innings and scored 4107 runs with an average of 48.89, while Azam has played 98 innings and scored 5089 runs with an average of 59.17. Azam also has a higher strike rate of 89.24 compared to Kohli's 86.01. Both players have scored a significant number of fifties and centuries, with Azam having 26 fifties and 18 centuries, and Kohli having 22 fifties and 13 centuries. Kohli's highest score is 183, while Azam's highest score is 158.

Upon examining the stats, it becomes evident that there has been a significant shift in the way white-ball cricket is played compared to almost a decade ago when Kohli played his 100th ODI. While there is a clear difference of almost 1000 runs between the two players, there is also a difference in strike rate. Babar has been consistently sensational, with a mind-boggling conversion rate into big scores. This makes him one of the best white-ball players alongside Kohli currently.

Although there is always a debate surrounding the strike rate of both players, especially in T20Is, they are more at home in ODI cricket compared to the shortest format. Kohli has gone on to achieve bigger and more unique records and feats in the format, standing only four tons short of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

The question remains: can Babar continue his golden run and build on this foundation? Only time will tell, but he has undoubtedly done well to be counted among the best, with at least a decade more left in his career.

