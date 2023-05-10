Search icon
Watch: MS Dhoni almost slaps Deepak Chahar ahead of CSK vs DC clash, video goes viral

Dhoni seems to be thoroughly enjoying his time out on the field, as was evident during CSK's clash against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 10).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been impressing fans and critics alike with his outstanding performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, despite being at the twilight of his career.

Dhoni has been a force to be reckoned with, scoring an impressive 76 runs from seven innings at a remarkable strike rate of 200. He has faced only 38 balls while batting in the lower order, hitting 8 sixes and 2 fours.

In addition to his impressive batting, Dhoni has also led CSK exceptionally well, with the team currently placed second on the points table with 6 wins from 11 matches.

What's more, Dhoni seems to be thoroughly enjoying his time out on the field, as was evident during CSK's clash against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 10). Just after the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni was seen playfully slapping his teammate Deepak Chahar, leaving the latter taken aback by the captain's antics.

Watch:

Talking about the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat against Delhi Capitals. The Chennai Super Kings finished at 167/8 in 20 overs, with MS Dhoni playing an important 9-ball-20 cameo and Shivam Dube top-scoring with 25. Mitchell Marsh was the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel claimed two.

READ| Meet Suraj Randiv, former CSK, Sri Lanka star, who is now a bus driver

