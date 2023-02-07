Search icon
Virat Kohli’s tweet on losing his new phone goes viral, netizens say ‘chalo ab khel pe mann lagega’

Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur practicing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which is scheduled to start from February 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Virat Kohli’s tweet on losing his new phone goes viral, netizens say ‘chalo ab khel pe mann lagega’
File photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli today (February 7) posted a tweet informing that he has lost his new phone without even unboxing it. Kohli is currently in Nagpur practicing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which is scheduled to start from February 9.

“Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it.  Has anyone seen it?,” tweeted Kohli.

Kohli’s tweet went viral within no time with netizens reacting to his loss. Online food delivery service platform Zomato replied to Kohli’s tweet by saying that he should feel free to order ice cream from his wife Anushka Sharma’s phone if that will help him feel better.

Here are some other tweets:

Kohli will play an important role for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is expected that the star batter will continue his recent form in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

 

