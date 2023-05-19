Virat Kohli’s video call to Anushka Sharma goes viral, internet erupts | Photos: Twitter

Star cricketer Virat Kohli made the internet erupt with joy after scoring his first IPL ton after 4 years with a surprising, love-filled gesture. Kohli was seen video calling wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma right after he scored his 6th IPL century against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Photos surfaced of Virat calling Anushka on his phone and the actress on the screen seen wearing a skull cap. Kohli was seen beaming with joy at seeing her face and talking to her.

Needless to say, hundreds of fans swooned to the visuals that soon went viral and took over the internet. Fans appreciated it as a “beautiful moment” and showered their love on the star couple. See reactions below:

Virat Kohli on video call with Anushka Sharma after won the match.



What a beautiful picture Precious #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/WRU4XHa6PW — (@paramu_vj) May 19, 2023

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match pic.twitter.com/mhEDGKkgvr — (@Sobuujj) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli scored a century & talked to Anushka in video call in the ground itself & your man can't even reply to the texts & calls at the end of the day!

Ladies, don't settle for less — Ayushi (@Ayushihihaha) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match



one of the best moments in the IPL#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/kfUQdYn1gQ — AFTAB (@aftab169) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match



The most beautiful moment!#ViratKohli #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/n5BnCX77df — Janti Aruk (@Aruk_Janti) May 18, 2023

Kohli put up a fine 172-run partnership with Faf du Plessis who scored 71. The terrific innings made sure that Heinrich Klaasen’s century for SRH went in vain as RCB went on to win in dominating fashion.

Kohli’s match-winning century takes RCB to the fourth position in the IPL 2023 points with 14 points in 13 matches, boosting the team’s Playoff hopes. SRH are stuck at the bottom of the pack with only 4 wins in 13 matches. Kohli drew level with Chris Gayle in the all-time list of top century makers in IPL history.