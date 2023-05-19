Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli’s video call to Anushka Sharma goes viral, internet erupts

Visuals surfaced of Virat calling Anushka on video and the actress on the screen of his phone after the RCB star scored a century against SRH in the recent IPL match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Virat Kohli’s video call to Anushka Sharma goes viral, internet erupts
Virat Kohli’s video call to Anushka Sharma goes viral, internet erupts | Photos: Twitter

Star cricketer Virat Kohli made the internet erupt with joy after scoring his first IPL ton after 4 years with a surprising, love-filled gesture. Kohli was seen video calling wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma right after he scored his 6th IPL century against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Photos surfaced of Virat calling Anushka on his phone and the actress on the screen seen wearing a skull cap. Kohli was seen beaming with joy at seeing her face and talking to her.

Needless to say, hundreds of fans swooned to the visuals that soon went viral and took over the internet. Fans appreciated it as a “beautiful moment” and showered their love on the star couple. See reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kohli put up a fine 172-run partnership with Faf du Plessis who scored 71. The terrific innings made sure that Heinrich Klaasen’s century for SRH went in vain as RCB went on to win in dominating fashion.

Kohli’s match-winning century takes RCB to the fourth position in the IPL 2023 points with 14 points in 13 matches, boosting the team’s Playoff hopes. SRH are stuck at the bottom of the pack with only 4 wins in 13 matches. Kohli drew level with Chris Gayle in the all-time list of top century makers in IPL history.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.