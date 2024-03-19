Cricket

Virat Kohli gets a new hairstyle ahead of IPL 2024, check out his new look

The opening fixture of IPL2024 between CSK and RCB will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

Virat Kohli returned to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training session for IPL 2024 after spending two months in London on leave. Fans eagerly awaited his arrival, and now, Kohli has revealed a new look for the upcoming season. Celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim shared Kohli's fresh appearance on social media, earning praise from fans. Kohli and Hakim collaborated once more to create a unique and impressive look, garnering positive reactions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

