Virat Kohli doesn't need to score centuries to be India's best batsman, this stat is the proof

Three years ago no one could have imagined that Virat would be under question marks for his batting. His performance in all three formats was something like this. He had scored 20,162 runs in 421 innings of 380 matches till the final of the 2019 World Cup at an impressive average of 56.31.

India's star batsman Virat Kohli is the target of critics these days. There is a demand to remove Virat, who is struggling to score runs, from the Indian team before the T20 World Cup. Three years ago, Virat Kohli was called a run machine, but now the situation has become such that the voices have started raising to exclude him from the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year.

However, since the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup, his average has fallen in international cricket with few runs coming off his bat. Virat has scored just 3564 runs at an average of 41.92 in 83 matches played in all three formats since the final of the 2019 World Cup. However, in this case, also he has been the best.

During this period, no Indian batsman has scored more runs than Virat by combining all three formats. After Virat, Rohit Sharma is at number two with 3318 runs in 70 matches. At the same time, Rishabh Pant is at number three in the list with 2593 runs in 75 matches. Talking about the highest run-scorer in all three formats since the 2019 World Cup, Babar Azam of Pakistan is at the top. During this period, he has scored 4474 runs in 90 innings of 82 matches at an average of 55.23. At the same time, Joe Root of England is at number two with 4124 runs in 89 innings of 56 matches. Virat is at number three on the overall list.