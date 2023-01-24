Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first cricketer to achieve THIS MASSIVE feat

File photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has created history by becoming the first cricketer in history to find a place in all three ICC Teams of The Year (Test, ODI and T20I).

India batting star was named in ICC T20I Team of 2022 for the first time since the cricket’s governing body introduced the honorary award in 2022.

Besides Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have also been named in the ICC T20I team of 2022. England captain Jos Buttler has been named captain of this team.

It is to be noted that Kohli has featured thrice in ICC Test Team of The Year (2017, 2018 and 2019), six times in ODI Team of The Year (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and once in T20I Team (2022).

Kohli performed superbly in the T20 World Cup, hitting an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan to help India register a memorable win. Kohli scored 296 runs in the tournament to finish as the leading run-scorer in the showpiece event.

ICC T20I Team of 2022: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little