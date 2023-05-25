Search icon
Viral video: Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate MI's 81 run win in IPL Eliminator, watch

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted giving a standing ovation to the bowlers for their dominating performance and the owners of the team - Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani - also indulged in celebrations after the big win.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani and mentor Sachin Tendulkar were ecstatic after MI thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Watch the viral video here 

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also broke into a celebration after Akash Madhwal took the last wicket of LSG's Mohsin Khan. The official page of the IPL posted the viral video of the celebrations, calling it an "MI-ghty special” one.

Now, Mumbai Indians will meet Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the semi-final match on Friday. The Qualifier 2 on May 26 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It will be a stern test for the Titans' bowling attack, led by Mohammad Shami (26 wickets in 15 matches), to get the better of MI's batting, which has improved drastically towards the business end of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans, outclassed and outgunned in Qualifier 1 by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, will have one last chance to gather themselves up and put their best foot forward in familiar conditions in order to qualify for their second IPL final on the trot.

