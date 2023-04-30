Search icon
Viral video: Massive fight breaks out between fans during DC vs SRH match in Delhi, watch

The argument allegedly started over blocking of views which soon got heated up and men were seen throwing punches at each other. The fight immediately got nasty and around 7-8 people got involved.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

IPL is undoubtedly one of the most high intensity cricket tournaments around the world. The cash-rich league has a huge fan base and stadiums never go empty during electrifying clashes. But sometimes fans get involved in arguments, banters and even physical fights while supporting their teams. In a recent scenario, a fight broke out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 29). 

About the match, Delhi Capitals once again lost the match after two consecutive wins this season, whereas SunRisers Hyderabad ended their three-match losing streak with a thrilling 9-run victory. The Capitals were chasing a daunting target of 198, but were ultimately restricted to 188 for 7, thanks to the impressive bowling of Mayank Markande, who finished with figures of 2 for 20.

Delhi Capitals, with just 2 wins this season, remained at the bottom of the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, moved to 7th spot with 3 wins in 8 matches.

