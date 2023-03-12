UPW vs MI, Match 10 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

WPL 2023

The UP Warriors Women are set to face off against the in-form Mumbai Indians Women in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2023 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

The UP Warriorz are coming off a resounding 10-wicket victory over the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. The team's star spinners, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, bowled out RCB for a mere 138 runs. Captain Alyssa Healy then led the charge with an unbeaten 96 off just 47 balls, helping the team chase down the target in a mere 13 overs without losing a single wicket.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have continued their superb start to the tournament with a third consecutive win in their last game against the Delhi Capitals. In-form youngster Saika Ishaque took three wickets for 13 runs, bringing her season's wicket tally to an impressive nine. English speedster Issy Wong also took three wickets, helping to bowl out the Capitals for just 105 runs. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews then put up 30-plus knocks to help the Mumbai Indians chase down the target with eight wickets remaining.

Currently, the Warriorz are in third position with two wins from three games, while the Mumbai Indians continue to dominate the top spot in the WPL points table.

UPW vs MI Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known for its favorable pitch conditions for T20 cricket, particularly for batters. In the past four WPL games, the average first innings score at this venue has been an impressive 179. The ground boasts a quick outfield, which allows batters to consistently score big knocks. While spinners are likely to get more wickets than pacers, fans can expect an exciting and high-scoring match on Sunday.

UPW vs MI Weather Report

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indian Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

