UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe scores as Paris Saint Germain beat Juventus by 2-1

Juventus vs PSG

PSG came into the match thinking they needed to win to ensure top spot in Group H after entering the day level on points but ahead on goal difference over Benfica, who were playing Maccabi Haifa at the same time.

Goals from Mbappe and Nuno Mendes looked to have PSG on track to top the group, but Benfica beat Haifa 6-1 to stay level with PSG on points and pass them on goal difference to advance as group winner on overall away goals scored.

As he has done all throughout his Champions League career, Mbappe scored an exquisite early goal to begin proceedings. The France international ghosted his defender after receiving the ball from Lionel Messi, cut to his right and lashed an unstoppable shot from the top of the area past Wojciech Szczesny to put PSG in front.

Juventus, who were already eliminated from the last 16, were undeterred by Mbappe's moment of brilliance, though, and put pressure on the PSG backline in the minutes following the opener with Manuel Locatelli and Juan Cuadrado both narrowly missing efforts from distance.

The defeat ensured Juventus lost five of their six Champions League group stage matches for the first time.

Prior to this season, they had only ever suffered five defeats in one Champions League season back in 2002-03, when they lost one game in the first group stage, three in the second as well as one of their semifinal legs.