UEFA Champions League: Rico Lewis scores on his debut as Manchester City beat Sevilla by 3-1

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club as City came from behind to complete their commanding Champions League group stage with a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla on Wednesday.

READ: South Africa vs Pakistan Live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

With the prolific Erling Haaland absent again, Argentina striker J ulian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez also impressed as they got on the scoresheet, but the night belonged to Lewis.

City were already confirmed as Group G winners while Sevilla were assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up, with 17-year-old right-back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 31st minute with a pinpoint header past City's reserve keeper Stefan Ortega.

But Lewis, who was joined in the starting side by 20-year-old Cole Palmer, levelled in the 52nd minute when he ran on to a slide-rule pass by Alvarez and lashed home.

In doing so Lewis, aged 17 years and 346 days, became the youngest player to score on their first Champions League start, breaking the record held by Karim Benzema who was 17 years and 352 days when he scored for Lyon.

READ: Know all about 'Raghu Raghavendraa', India’s throwdown specialist who cleaned shoes of Indian Players in Adelaide

City are now unbeaten in 23 Champions League games at the Etihad Stadium and, with prolific front-man Erling Haaland watching from the stands and Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to return from injury, no-one will relish facing them when the competition resumes in February.