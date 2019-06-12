Thumb strain all but takes Shikhar Dhawan out of World Cup 2019

Team India's man-of-the-match against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan, is all but out of the ongoing 2019 World Cup campaign after suffering a hairline fracture on his left thumb on Sunday.

This massive jolt has not shaken just the team's dressing room but has also sent an SOS to the senior selection committee to look for a quick replacement to reach England in time for the next game against New Zealand on June 13 (Thursday).

Dhawan is currently being assessed by the team's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, and other specialists are being consulted to evaluate his fitness.

"The initial information that has reached us is that Shikhar is out for two to three weeks," a BCCI insider told DNA. "The status of injury is likely to emerge soon."

When asked if a request has been made for a replacement by team management? "Not yet," was the reply.

The Indian team spokesperson said on Tuesday that "the team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored."

There could be a slight delay in naming 33-year-old Dhawan's replacement because of ICC's stiff rules in this regard. This despite the fact that three of the five selectors – MSK Prasad (chairman), Sarandeep Singh and Debang Gandhi – are currently in England with the squad.

In the normal course, the selection chief would have to meet with team management before naming a replacement. But in this case, no decision can be reached before a full medical report that stipulates the recovery period Dhawan is likely to need.

The ICC rulebook states that "once replaced by another player, Shikhar can only come back to the squad if another player is injured and the tournament technical committee is satisfied with that replacement".

A dilemma manifests if Dhawan can recover in time for the knockouts.

According to an insider, the 33-year-old middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu and young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are in contention to replace Dhawan. And, neither of them are openers.

"KL Rahul can open the innings along with Rohit Sharma, but Rayudu's inclusion can strengthen our middle-order batting," reasoned the source. "Especially considering that the No. 4 slot has not been taken by anyone since he (Rayudu) was omitted from the squad on account of his form slump."

After a stupendous outing in IPL's 2018 edition, Rayudu was a sure-shot choice for the Asia Cup. He looked like Kohli's first choice for the World Cup squad until the home series against West Indies last October. His patchy form with just half-century to his credit was the reason the five Indian selectors ignored him for the English summer.

He replaced by all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who made his one-day debut only earlier this year versus Australia. Rayudu will be keen to make amends if given the opportunity.

Pant will be included only if skipper Kohli wants an X-factor to psyche out opponents. His fearless attitude while batting creates fear in the minds of opponents all over the world. Despite not being in the same league as Mahendra Singh Dhoni at wicketkeeping, Pant has impressed everyone with his solid hitting in the middle overs in his short career.

Kohli did try Delhi's left-handed at No. 4 once against Australia in the home series, after failing to find an answer in Rahul and Dinesh Karthik, but the youngster could not impress in that limited chance.

Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer could also be a surprise replacement, rewarding his consistent batting performance in the recent IPL.

Dhawan's loss is a significant blow to Team India's chances in the World Cup. In 20 matches of ICC's World Cup and Champions Trophy, he has scored 1,238 runs with six centuries and four half-centuries. His absence will impoverish India of a successful opening partnership that has garnered 4,681 runs in 103 innings – the fourth highest by an opening pair in ODI history.

The Contenders