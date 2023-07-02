'This is the lowest you can go': Carlos Braithwaite after West Indies fails to qualify for 2023 World Cup

Image Source: Twitter

Carlos Brathwaite, the former captain of the West Indies cricket team, has expressed his thoughts on the disappointing performance of the Caribbean nation's in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The West Indies team was eliminated from the forthcoming ODI World Cup after suffering a seven-wicket loss to Scotland in the Super Six clash. This defeat came after being outplayed by the hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

Shai Hope and his teammates have failed to secure any points from their three Super Six games in the current tournament. As a result, they have been eliminated from the showpiece event scheduled for October, as they cannot surpass the leading teams Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have accumulated six points after three games.

Brathwaite highlighted the recent struggles of the West Indies team in the limited overs format, mentioning their failure to reach the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022. The 34-year-old also acknowledged that the team has been facing challenges in white-ball cricket in the past.

"It has been a long time coming. Obviously, another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there have been troubles in the past. I think this is the lowest you can go," Brathwaite was quoted as saying on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) website.

The West Indies cricket team has successfully secured their place in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup, set to be held across the picturesque Caribbean islands and the vibrant United States in 2024. With this they can now shift their attention towards meticulously planning a formidable campaign on their home soil.

