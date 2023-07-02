'Full enjway': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma step out for a lunch date in London, feast on scrumptious meal

Image Source: Instagram @anushkasharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli recently took a moment to capture a selfie with his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma, during his well-deserved break from the field.

After the intense 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last month, the 34-year-old batsman has been replenishing his energy by cherishing quality time with his family.

Anushka Sharma, an accomplished actress, took to her official Instagram account to share a heartwarming selfie, featuring her husband, providing their devoted fans with a delightful glimpse into their personal lives.

She posted the following photo and wrote: "Full enjway."

Sharma also shared several pictures of exquisite delicacies that the couple savored during their meal in London.

During a recent interview at Puma HQ, Anushka delved into her profound connection with Virat and shared her perspective on why she believes he possesses the qualities of an exceptional life partner.

“When we were dating each other, one of the things I was very impressed with… I was like, ‘yaar, yeh toh life partner hi acha hai’ (he is going to be a good life partner) because his memory was so good,” Anushka said.

“I’ll forget my phone. I keep forgetting things everywhere. But I don’t forget anything about my daughter, I have selective memory. Virat remembers everything so well,” she added.

Kohli will soon join the Indian squad in West Indies to initiate preparations for the multi-format series. The tour kicks off on July 12 with the inaugural match of the two-Test series.

The players have been traveling to the Caribbean islands in groups over the past few days. Additionally, Captain Rohit Sharma has recently joined the Team India squad in West Indies after a delightful vacation with his family in the UK.

