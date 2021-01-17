'These are the moments we wait for as cricketers': Shardul Thakur on his 67 against Australia at Gabba

Mumbai fast-bowler, Shardul Thakur, who had bowled just 10 balls in Test match cricket after which he got injured and didn't feature in the whites for India again till the Brisbane Test against Australia. However, the 29-year old has shown with both bat and the ball, why he was picked in the side.

Thakur starred with the bat in hand for the visitors on Sunday, on the third day of the Gabba test with an excellent knock of 67 runs, which included 9 fours and two maximums as he along with debutant Washington sundar helped the tourists stage a massive comeback into the fourth Test after they were reduced to 186/6.

'Have some talent with bat, was waiting for an opportunity like this'

Speaking after the end of the day's play about his batting Thakur said, "I have some talent with the bat. Not just bowling, whenver the throw-down specialist is available, I work on my batting as well, in the nets. As players, we wait for these kind of moments when we will get an opportunity like this and we can contribute for the team.

"Today, when the opportunity presented itself, I knew as much time that I can spend in the middle, it would be beneficial for the team in adding the runs and reducing the deficit," Thakur added.

'If you perform in Australia, you get rewarded'

Thakur, who has been in and out of the side across formats, rarely gets an opportunity as a first-choice player in the bowling department. But, with the injuries and owing to workload management, Thakur got opportunities in all the three formats against Australia in the current tour. Speaking about the pressure he felt when he went in, playing his first Test innings and importance of performing in Australia, Thakur said that he just remembered Team India's coach Ravi Shastri's words before going in as he just wanted to help India get in a good position.

"When I walked in the situation was difficult, I wouldn't deny that. The crowd was cheering for the Australian bowlers, they were on top at that point of time, but I remembered our coach Ravi Shastri saying right at the start of One-day series, he said - If you perform in this country, you will be rewarded and people will love you for your performances - that was another thing on my mind, if I perform, people are going to love me and eventually it is going to help my team.

"Keeping those two things in my mind, I just kept playing, no matter what. Let the crowd cheer for them they would make noise, but just ignore. If I bat well, if I hit a few good shots, then the same crowd will cheer for me," Thakur added.

Thakur, as he said, kept batting and kept the Australian bowlers away. Australia were marching on after getting India at 186/6 before the two joined and dug deep to stitch an outstanding 123-run partnership. Coming in an 8, Thakur knew that they had to bat well to reduce Australia's trail as they were still 183 runs behind.

'Plan was to bat time and wait for loose balls'

Speaking about the plans he and Sundar had, Thakur said, "We were new, we were trying to defend a lot and as our partnership went on, we know there is some true bounce at the Gabba. If bowler errs on his line and length, we can put those loose balls away.

"We were waiting for chance honestly and whenever there was a loose delivery bowled, we were trying to put away for four or take twos and threes in the outfield," Thakur further elaborated.

The partnership meant India reduced the deficit to just 33 runs as Australia bowled the tourists out for 336 owing to Josh Hazlewood's fifer. The opening combo of Marcus Harris and David Warner started well for the hosts as Australia didn't lose any wickets in the 6 overs bowled till the stumps of Day 3.

Australia are effectively 54 runs ahead in the second innings, and would want to bat India out of the game.