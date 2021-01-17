'Tula parat maanla re Thakur': Sanjay Manjrekar explains story behind Virat Kohli's Tweet

While Australia had the upper hand, being 54 for none effectively as they finished the third day at 21/0 in their second innings, India's two new-to-the-Test-cricket players shined for the visitors as their resolute helped their side make a fighting comeback into the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Brisbane.

India were in a spot of bother at 186/6 but debutant Washington Sundar and one Test match old Shardul Thakur inspired a comeback from the tourists with a 123-run stand as both of them completed their maiden fifties and took the team's score beyond 300 to reduce the deficit.

The duo received praise from the newest father on the block and team's captain, Virat Kohli. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!"

Kohli, while commending Thakur's efforts used Marathi words for the Mumbai-born pacer - Tula parat Maanla re - which mean 'Hats off to you again'. Even though fans were delighted with Kohli's praise, they were confused as to why did he use the word 'again' for Thakur.

Commentator and former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, during the commentary explained why Kohli used the words 'parat' for Thakur, as he also belongs to the financial capital of India.

"We say tula manla in Mumbai a lot to state 'hats off to you' and that's what he (Virat Kohli) tweeted after that innings (against West Indies) and now he has said tula parat manla which means hats off to you again," Manjrekar elaborated.

Manjrekar referred to Thakur's 17-run match-winning cameo against West Indies in Cuttack ODI in 2019, where Kohli had praised the Mumbai pacer saying, 'Tula Maanla Re'.

India were 183 runs behind Australia's 369 when Thakur and Sundar joined each other in the middle with only four wickets remaining in India's innings. Their knocks helped India reduce the deficit to just 33 runs as Australia ended the day without losing any wickets as opener David Warner came out all guns blazing.