The destiny of this Bihar cricketer changed after his engagement, got selected in Team India for West Indies tour

The Indian squad has been selected for the upcoming West Indies tour, with the Test and ODI series set to commence on July 12th. The selectors has released a list of players for the tour, which includes the talented fast bowler Mukesh Kumar from Gopalganj, Bihar. Kumar has been selected for both the Test and ODI matches, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

Kumar, who hails from the Kankar Kund village in Gopalganj, has been making waves in the cricketing world, having played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL this season. His selection has been met with great enthusiasm among cricket lovers, as he is known for his impressive right-arm fast bowling and left-handed batting skills.

With 149 wickets in 39 first-class matches, Kumar's selection is a testament to his exceptional performance on the field. His recent engagement has also been considered a stroke of good luck, as he joins the Indian cricket team for the West Indies tour.

Amit Kumar, a close friend of the cricketer and former captain of the district cricket team, expressed his joy at the news of Mukesh's selection. The entire family, friends, and relatives are overjoyed at this momentous occasion.

Kumar's passion for cricket was evident from a young age, as he spent countless hours playing in the streets of his village, Kankarkund. Despite his uncle Krishnakant Singh's disapproval of his cricket obsession, Mukesh continued to pursue his love for the sport in secret. The family's financial struggles added to the pressure of obtaining a job after completing his education. However, Mukesh's unwavering dedication and hard work have proven that where there is a will, there is a way.

Krishnakant Singh fondly recalls the days when he would scold Mukesh for neglecting his studies in favor of cricket. Despite his uncle's admonishments, Mukesh remained steadfast in his pursuit of his passion. Today, his perseverance has paid off, as he has been selected to join the Indian cricket team.

“Kehte hai na agar aap Test nahin khele toh kya khele… (Like they say, what have you done if you didn’t play Tests),” the fiesty Bengal pacer told PTI after being selected in the Test and ODI squads.

“My dream is now in front of me. I always wanted to be here — to play Tests for India. And, I’ve finally arrived.”

Mukesh's father, Kashinath Singh, was a taxi driver in Kolkata until his untimely passing in 2019. Following his father's demise, the taxi business came to a halt, and no one could muster the courage to carry on. Mukesh, however, found solace in playing sports. His elder brother, who resides in Kolkata, supports himself through a job. While playing in Bengal, Mukesh made acquaintances with other individuals and has since made a name for himself by consistently performing well. The entire village is elated with Mukesh's selection to represent Team India, and it is a moment of immense pride for his family.

