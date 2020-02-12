'Terrorists are not concerned with cricket': Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan on bilateral series between India, Pakistan

Statements made by Yuvraj Singh on resuming India and Pakistan bilateral series has not gone down well by many.

Talking about it is former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan who feels the India and Pakistan should not be playing a bilateral series keeping the current relations between the two countries in mind.

“Right now, bilateral series between India and Pakistan should not take place as relations between both countries is not nice. Playing in Pakistan is not safe. Terrorists are not concerned with cricket. As long as terrorists are there in Pakistan, cricket cannot be played between India and Pakistan,” Chauhan told ANI.

Not just this, the former cricketer also shared his views about India’s ODI series loss against New Zealand.

Chauhan felt that Ajinkya Rahane should have been included in the ODI setup to lend experience.

“I wanted Rahane to be in the ODI setup when Dhawan and Rohit got injured, someone who could have given stability to the side should have been brought into the side,” Chauhan said.

Talking about the upcoming Test series, Chauhan said that he expects India to come out triumphant.

“Bumrah is looking a little tired. I expect the side to give a good performance in the Test series against New Zealand. Experienced campaigners like Rahane will be back in the Test setup, but Rohit and Dhawan will be missed,” he added.

Chauhan also gave a piece of advice to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

“Rishabh Pant has been given a lot of opportunities. He needs to perform consistently. He is getting chances and he should look to grab his opportunity,” the former cricketer said.