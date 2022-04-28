Team India needs to take special care of talents like Umran Malik and Tilak Varma

Umran Malik and Tilak Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik has amazing pace. You can’t forget the sensational 153 kmph yorker that tossed Wriddhiman Saha’s bells into infinity.

Similarly, the slap cum lofted shot Tilak Varma played over a super slow delivery by DJ Bravo was a fitting introduction to the latent potential this smart Mumbai Indians cricketer possess.

But these cricketers’ real struggle starts from here as they need to be preserved for the longer run. India, as a nation, wasn’t known for the express bowlers till a few years back. There have been occasional talents, but wayward line and length, and sometimes personal discipline, forced them to nurse injuries than showcasing skills. It has mostly been about swing and control, and not pace.

Exceptionally talented batters have also lost their rhythm in a barrage of matches and practice sessions. Then there are off-field distractions as well. Money can fetch better equipment and coaches but can also diminish the inner drive. Thankfully, now most of the standard teams have psychological helps.

On the outset, it may look like a case of spoilt for choice as bench strength is really good, but are they here to serve the game for long with the same kind of zeal and talent mapping.

Haven’t we seen fast bowlers dipping to 130kmph within a couple of series? Or, batters throwing away wickets as soon as facing four consecutive dot balls?

This is not a condition due to the lack of talent, but constant cricket and travelling! The talented individual gradually loses the enthusiasm for the game. Nobody said that professional cricket would be easier and mental toughness wasn’t required, but it held so true for the players’ lives off field as well. They are always under constant scrutiny.

One century or a five-wicket haul, or even a viral video of hitting a six in the nets can fetch unwanted attention to the players who needed to be focussed on the game.

Journalists covering tournaments like IPL or even Deodhar Trophy declare a cricketer the next big thing without them actually justifying the occasion and talent.

The competition is getting intense and the BCCI needs to protect its budding talents, not just from injuries but from the perils of being famous without much base.

Hope the authorities are listening!