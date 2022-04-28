IPL 2022: Watch Umran Malik's 153 kmph yorker to Wriddhiman Saha including his 5 wicket haul against Gujarat Titans

Umran Malik's wicket of Wriddhiman Saha

Just before the yesterday's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, The official Instagram handle of the Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a video of the speedster, Umran Malik in which he was seen talking about his journey so far in the IPL and who would have thought that later in the day, he would produce a fiery spell and take a fifer against Gujarat Titans.

On a flat surface, Umran Malik produced raw pace and took 5 wickets during his spell and gave away 25 runs. Most of his deliveries clocked or were close to 150 kmph. The wicket-taking delivery that he bowled to Wriddhiman Saha was bowled at the speed of 153 kmph. What's more intriguing is that he took all these wickets on a fat surface where we saw batsmen taking on bowlers and smashing them all over the park as more than 380 runs were scored during this match.

Umran Malik's wickets included Shuban Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. Gujarat Titans lost 5 wickets during this match and all wickets were taken by Umran Malik with his sheer pace and 4 out of 5 of those wickets were bowled. Watch all the wickets taken by Umran Malik below.

Despite Umran Malik finishing with figures of 5/25 in a spell of serious pace-bowling, Gujarat Titans successfully chased down 196, thanks to Wriddhiman Saha's blistering 68 and stunning cameos from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan at the death.